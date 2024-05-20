Local delegation to be featured at Joint Chambers Luncheon

May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024

The Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce, in partnership with the Bayou Industrial Group, announce a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon. This event will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2024, at Cypress Columns in Houma.


The luncheon will feature our local delegation including:

  • Senator Robert Allain, III- District 21
  • Senator Mike Fesi, Sr. – District 20
  • Representative Beryl Amedee – District 51
  • Representative Bryan Fontenot – District 55
  • Representative Jessica Domangue – District 53
  • Representative Joseph Orgeron – District 54
  • Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue – District 52

The luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Contact your local chamber for reservations. Joint meeting lunch sponsors include B1 Bank, Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank, REV Business, and Entergy.

