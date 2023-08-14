Local Real Estate Professional Kelli Guidry selected to co-host the Negotiators Luxe TV series

Negotiators Luxe is thrilled to announce Kelli Guidry has been selected to be the co-host of the real estate TV series “Negotiators Luxe” which is streaming only on Reveel, a free streaming network available on iOS devices, Android devices, Macbooks, PCs, Roku and Fire TV.

Negotiators Luxe is a Reveel original series that features influential real estate agents highlighting the people, places and properties that make each city unique. Each episode viewers go behind the scenes of local real estate and discover the hidden gems in communities from coast to coast. Whether your vision of luxury is a high-rise haven or charming cottage, ocean front or quiet lake, mountain living or the great midwest, watch Negotiators Luxe and get a glimpse of living life in a home and area that’s perfect for you.

For anyone fascinated by the stories behind the homes, towns and cities we call home, Negotiators Luxe pulls back the curtain on redefined luxury living. Discover how savvy buyers at every price point achieve their version of an enviable life.

Luxe agents are not like most real estate agents. These agents were handpicked to join the show because of their leading expertise, experience, and success in their local market. Each episode highlights the unique attitude and work ethic that drove the agent to become one of the best-performing agents in the country.

As a top Negotiator in South Louisiana, Kelli Guidry brings extensive local knowledge and a wealth of stories for The Negotiators Luxe TV series to draw from. The series also provides valuable advice to viewers about the best practices when buying or selling real estate, helping viewers avoid making any costly mistakes in the future.

“Kelli Guidry is one of only a handful of agents in the country to be selected for the TV show and we at Negotiator Luxe are excited to have them as a co-host.” Mariah Kalhor, National Host

I’m honored to be chosen as a co-host of Negotiators Luxe, a show that celebrates the diversity and beauty of real estate across the country. I can’t wait to share my passion and expertise with the viewers and show them what makes South Louisiana such a special place to live.

Negotiators Luxe is available to watch for free exclusively on The Reveel Streaming Network.

Have a great story? If you would like your local business or home featured on an upcoming episode reach out to Kelli Guidry at (985) 601-3136 or Kelli@bayouteam.com