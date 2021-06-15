Locally owned and managed EATEL Business expands industry-leading fiber network into Terrebonne Parish

REV Broadband – the parent company of RTC, EATEL, EATEL Business, Vision Communications and VENYU – recently broke ground on a substantial fiber optics-fueled build that will, within the first phase, initially connect more than 400 Houma area businesses to symmetrical internet speeds.

Due to the company’s significant recent technology investment and dedication to connect Terrebonne Parish’s community with powerful, leading-edge capabilities, additional businesses throughout the area will also be able to connect to this fiber-fast network in the coming months.

“A 100% fiber network means symmetrical speeds for businesses looking to have download and upload speeds that allow data to be sent as rapidly as it is received,” says Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband. “If there’s one thing the current pandemic has taught us is that our communities’ businesses – rebuilding, revving back up or setting up shop as first-time ventures – need reliable, consistent and equal up and down speeds to compete in an enhanced and expanded level of commerce attracting customers next door and on the other side of the world.”

“As a customer, SCIA has been delighted with the level of service EATEL Business has provided to our operation,” says Christy Allen Naquin, South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) executive director and EATEL Business high speed data and hosted voice customer. “We’re also similarly excited for the economic development potential EATEL Business represents for our industrial community and look forward to seeing some exciting things coming from this very expansion.”

“Built for business, we’re thrilled to be able to light up this fiber network for our Terrebonne community,” says Tressy Leindecker, EATEL Business executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Our current fiber customers know the power and reliability of this connection and the good feedback about our team’s white glove service is being shared across parish and city lines. This investment and large build are a direct result of and response to the community’s demand for our fiber.”

“South Louisiana Bank is very pleased with our recent conversion to EATEL Business for our phone and data services,” says Quint Ocker, South Louisiana Bank senior operations officer. “We are excited about the upcoming build out on the east side of Houma as this will allow more of our facilities to be completely on EATEL’s network.”

In the spirit of supporting and fueling a rebounding economy and the company’s bold commitment to the community, EATEL Business is offering its 100% fiber, symmetrical speed internet to new and existing customers at competitive, 30% off pricing starting at $75 as well as three months free for businesses signing a three-year contract.