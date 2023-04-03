LOGA Founder Don Briggs Passes Away at Age 82

Sgt. Nick N. Pepper
April 3, 2023

The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association is heartbroken to announce that LOGA Founder and President-Emeritus Don Briggs passed away at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was 82 years old.


 

LOGA President Mike Moncla issued the following statement:

 

“Louisiana has lost a giant. Don Briggs was a titan in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry for over 50 years. Aside from starting LOGA from the ground up, Don was a dedicated father, a devoted husband, and a fierce friend to so many. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by the fact that Don is strolling down the streets of gold in Heaven with Jesus today. We wish to extend the Briggs family our most heartfelt condolences.”

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

April 1, 2023

Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Block Biden Push to Outlaw Gas Stoves, Appliances

Read more