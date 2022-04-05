Small Business of the Year | Logan Babin Real Estate & Appraisals

Logan Babin Real Estate has been around for generations, playing a huge part in land development and contributing to the local economy since Logan H. Babin, Sr. started the business in the 1960s.

Logan H. Babin, Sr. moved to Houma during the Great Depression to take a job with the Texas Company, which now is Texaco. Being a businessman at heart, he started his own contracting company and electrical engineering company. The real estate side of the business came about naturally when Babin, Sr. decided to start selling window air conditioners and needed a property to bond. From there, he started placing rental properties on land in the area. This led to a new career in real estate development, capitalizing on growth in South Louisiana. Logan Babin Real Estate & Appraisals was founded in 1961 and the legacy continues today.

At the start of the business, the Babins contributed to the local economy by purchasing a 10,000-acre development area that changed the landscape of East Houma, seeing a shift from agriculture to oil field services. The business continued to work with investors, from global corporations to mom and pop shops, to assist in building the commercial, industrial, and development market for Houma-Terrebonne. For over 60 years, the Babin family has worked quietly behind the scenes to help shape Terrebonne Parish. They have been instrumental in donations of property to Chabert Hospital, various schools, and the Port of Terrebonne. They have worked on land rights for roads, drainage, levees, utility expansion projects, trying to convert U.S. Highway 90 to I-49 South, as well as long-range recreational projects for Houma. The company is planning to become more visible by working as developers, brokers, consultants, and appraisers in South Louisiana while serving its client base of local families, municipalities, and global corporations.

Logan H. Babin, Jr. currently serves as the company’s president and carries on the legacy by serving as the broker, and a Louisiana Certified General Real Estate Appraiser. Logan attended the United States Air Force Academy and was the fourth graduating class. He went on to fly for the National Guard and had a little stint flying commercial planes. He recalls how his father called him one day and asked if he wanted to make real money because he needed help back in Houma developing land. Logan came home, learned the ropes of the business, and remains active in the firm today.

Although he said he didn’t originally plan to jump into the family business, Logan H. Babin, Jr.’s son, Logan ‘Hank’ Babin, III, returned home after earning his education to join the family business. He was in Sports Marketing, however just like his grandfather did with his dad, Hank said he was called and asked if he wanted to also join the family business. Hank is the third generation of Logan Babin Real Estate & Appraisals and serves as an Agent, Appraiser, and Counselor.

“The small business of the year award coming from the Chamber of Commerce is obviously an honor,” he said about winning the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce 2021 Small Business of the Year Award, ”There are many great businesses within the Chamber of Commerce year in and year out, it’s made of some of the best business people and business minds here in Terrebonne Parish, and it’s an honor.”

The father and son duo commented about the honor of large local businesses trusting them to help their businesses grow. “We think of large businesses – some are the largest employers here in Terrebonne Parish right now like K&B Industries – who started off buying one acre from my grandfather on the other side of town back in the late 60s and early 70s,” Hank recalled. “That’s the real honor is to have our small business help their large businesses and to help the economy in Terrebonne Parish.”

The Babins both agreed that as our area is made up of mostly small businesses, they are extremely honored to have won the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce 2021 Small Business of the Year.

Hank concluded, “I just want to thank the men, women, and the business people with the Chamber of commerce for all they do for our community. There’s a lot of unseen work that goes on behind the scenes…it’s all for the love of Terrebonne, and to be quite honest, we need more of that.”