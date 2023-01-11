Louisiana Board of Regents appoints new LUMCON Executive Director and Chief Scientist

Dr. Brian Roberts has been appointed by the Louisiana Board of Regents as the Executive Director and Chief Scientist of Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON).

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed executive director and chief scientist of LUMCON by Louisiana Board of Regents today. My predecessors have built a strong tradition of collaboration, community, and access for coastal/ marine science research and education. The amazing staff of LUMCON and strong support of LA Regents give me great optimism for the future of LUMCON and science in Louisiana. I am thankful for the continued support of everyone as I transition into this new role,” reads a statement from Roberts’ Twitter on January 9, 2023.

Roberts received his Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Cornell University in 2004, his M.A. in Marine Biology from the Boston University Marine Program in 1996, and his B.S. in Biology and Philosophy from the College of William and Mary in 1995.

Roberts current research is broadly focused in three areas:

Ecosystem ecology and biogeochemistry (particularly focused on terrestrial-aquatic and community-ecosystem linkages)

Human-induced environmental impacts on wetland and aquatic ecosystems

Restoration ecology

The mission of LUMCON is to promote, facilitate, and conduct research and education collaborations among Louisiana’s universities in marine and coastal sciences relevant to the sustainability of coastal and marine environments of the Gulf of Mexico. Visit LUMCON online to learn more.





