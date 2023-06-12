Louisiana Department of Education enhances transparency and accountability with innovative new dashboard

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has launched an innovative tool that allows citizens to view what academic goals are being achieved at the state and local levels and how pandemic relief funds are being invested. The LDOE’s new EPIC dashboard (Education Progress and Investment Charts) is the latest tool developed by the LDOE to help stakeholders better understand how schools operate and how students perform.

“Transparency builds trust and this new tool shines light on education outcomes and funding,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “That remains my commitment.”

Due in part to its commitment to transparency, Louisiana is ranked in the top 10 nationally for education freedom. As part of its Louisiana Comeback plan launched in 2021, the LDOE developed a website for visitors to view their school system’s academic recovery plan and how pandemic relief funds are being budgeted and spent. The LDOE’s new dashboard further extends those transparency efforts.

EPIC allows visitors to view academic progress and financial data via the following categories:

Critical Goals: View data at the state or school system level based on LDOE goals. These range from ensuring students enter kindergarten ready to high school graduation.

Priority Objectives and Indicators: View information and data that monitors the LDOE’s progress in meeting its key objectives and indicators.

ESSER Investments and Outcomes: View an investment summary on the type of purchases made by school systems with pandemic relief funds, as well as a comparison to school system recovery rates.

EPIC reflects three major commitments of the LDOE: that planning be strategic as well as outcome and priorities based; that investments have a collective impact locally and statewide; and that the LDOE is transparent and accountable for the ways resources are used.

EPIC also includes options for visitors to share feedback or download the data via an excel spreadsheet or PDF.