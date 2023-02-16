Louisiana Economic Development accepting applications for 2023-2024 CEO Roundtables Series

The CEO Roundtables program brings together groups of 15 to 18 key decision makers from Louisiana-based small businesses 10 times over the course of the year for peer-to-peer learning and support through growth-oriented, collaborative roundtable sessions. The popular, yearlong program provides a platform for leaders of second-stage companies to share insights and knowledge.

The roundtable sessions support a trusting environment in which executives can explore business and personal issues with the guidance of experienced facilitators, access to expert guest speakers and connection to small business resources. Beginning in July and continuing into the second quarter of 2024, LED will convene up to eight regional roundtable groups based on demand from the two-month application period. Discussions are participant-driven and include topics such as sales, marketing, strategic planning, human resources, leadership, financial management and more.

Since 2014, LED’s CEO Roundtables have helped about 470 small businesses from a broad spectrum of industries – from manufacturing to healthcare, energy to agriculture, advertising to accounting, construction to information technology and everything in between. LED selects companies for CEO Roundtables that have annual revenues between $600,000 to $50 million, employ between five and 99 employees and are poised for growth.

Applications will be open until March 31. Click here to apply. For more information, contact Program Manager Taylor Boudreaux at Taylor.Boudreaux@la.gov or 225.342.4680