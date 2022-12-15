Louisiana IT Symposium Awards Danos IT Director Sonny Orgeron

At the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, held in New Orleans on November 9, Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022. Orgeron is Danos’ director of information systems and security and has been with the company since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cybersecurity and network support.

This year’s awards were the first ever given by the IT Symposium, recognizing top CIO and IT leaders for demonstrating excellence in their field. Finalists and individual winners were selected from more than 200 nominees for their leadership, business impact and strategic vision.

“I’m proud to receive this honor on behalf of the entire Danos team,” said Orgeron. “Our ongoing innovation in the IT sector is the result of Danos’ one-of-a-kind culture and dedication to transformational growth.”

In addition to his leadership at Danos and the Danos Foundation, Orgeron is also active in the community. He has worked as an adjunct faculty instructor for Fletcher Technical Community College and is currently teaching at Nicholls State University’s College of Business, where he earned his MBA in 2015. In addition, Orgeron serves on program advisory boards for both schools as well as the Louisiana Cybersecurity Leadership Board.

“Danos’ commitment to preparing for the future requires flexibility and advancing with the latest technology. Sonny is an integral part of the leadership team setting the standard in operational excellence and customer service,” remarked Vice President of Finance David Cedro.

The Louisiana IT Symposium is an annual conference designed to serve as a forum for Louisiana’s IT professionals, helping to build more robust peer networks and share practical knowledge on business-changing technology and management solutions. More information about the event can be found at https://www.louisianaitsymposium.com/home.