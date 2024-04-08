Louisiana Main Street offers Main Street Restoration Grant Opportunity — Apply Today

(Thibodaux, LA) – Louisiana Main Street is soliciting grant applications to assist with building restoration projects on historic commercial structures located within designated Main Street districts. Applications may be submitted by commercial building owners and/or business owners. This grant opportunity provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

Restoration projects can be on the interior and/or exterior of the commercial structure. The application deadline is May 31, 2024. Applications received from Thibodaux Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with applications from other designated Main Street districts.

In recent years, Thibodaux Main Street has received $20,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating additional private investments in project costs and economic stimulation.

To be eligible for Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the designated Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local historic district commission (exterior work only) & Louisiana Main Street, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant information, including guidelines and application steps can be found at https://www.downtownthibodaux.org/grant/. For questions, please contact Danielle Stein, Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director, at Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com or (985) 413-9886.