Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer takes the oath to serve his final 10 year term

Oaths of office were recently administered in Thibodaux, as both Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer as well as members of the Lafourche Parish School Board were sworn in for their new terms of office.

Thibodaux attorney Danny Cavell administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Weimer, who was first elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2001. This will mark Chief Justice Weimer’s final ten-year term on the Louisiana Supreme Court due to the mandatory retirement age for Louisiana judges. Chief Justice Weimer’s term will run through 2032.

Following his oath of office, Chief Justice Weimer then had the honor of administering oaths of office to members of the Lafourche Parish School Board. Prior to taking the bench, Chief Justice Weimer was a full-time faculty member at Nicholls State University where he taught law and ethics classes for 16 years. He received the Presidential Award for Teaching Excellence and was also named to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers multiple times. Having the oath administered before the School Board and administering the oath to School Board members symbolizes the Chief Justice’s commitment to education and demonstrates how important education is to a properly functioning democracy and the importance of education to individuals and our communities, state and nation.

As evidence of his commitment to promoting civic education, Chief Justice Weimer’s first act was to send all Louisiana judges a letter on January 1, 2021, encouraging them to become active teachers: “Judges have a unique opportunity to educate the community about the law and our legal system, and I urge my colleagues on the bench to take advantage of opportunities to teach – especially to teach our young people about respect for the law, personal responsibility, and consequences of inappropriate behavior.” Judges statewide have embraced this opportunity to positively engage with students in classroom or courtroom educational settings to support Louisiana’s teachers and schools in civic or law-related education. Based on reported numbers, 111 judges took part in educational outreach initiatives as part of “Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom” programs in 2022, which impacted nearly 11,500 students across the state.