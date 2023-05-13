Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Honors Tourism Partners at 2023 Bayou Ambassador Awards Luncheon

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, honored five tourism partners with their Bayou Ambassador Awards in recognition of their dedicated service to the tourism industry in Lafourche Parish.

The Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux was selected as Attraction of the Year, Grady V’s Restaurant in Thibodaux was selected as Restaurant of the Year, the 2022 French Food Festival in Cut Off was selected as Event of the Year, and Ms. Tiffany Dardar, Sales Manager at the Candlewood Suites in Cut Off was selected as the Hospitality Employee of the Year. The recipients were honored for their exceptional service and commitment to making Lafourche Parish a year-round tourism destination in 2022.

A special award, The Spirit of the Bayou Award, was given to the Cajun Music Preservation Society. This award was created to honor a tourism partner who embraces the true authentic brand of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou as someone who whole-heartedly encompasses the spirit of the bayou. Members of the Cajun Music Preservation Society including Quenton Fontenot, Misty McElroy, Gary LaFleur, and Tysman Charpentier accepted the award.

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (LCBT) Board Chair, Marguerite Knight-Erwin, delivered a special welcome to guests that included the importance of the visitor economy in Lafourche Parish. Additionally, the President & CEO of LCBT, Cody A. Gray, provided an update on projects he and his organization are working on, including a parish-wide signage project, a new visitor’s center, and the announcement of a revamped Cajun Bayou Food Trail.

“Our Bayou Ambassador Awards and luncheon as a whole is our way of showing thanks and giving back to our tourism partners who show an unwavering support to our overall goal in making Lafourche Parish a premier tourism destination” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ida and the effects of Covid-19, we appreciate their support and we look forward to working with and supporting them in the future. Congratulations to all of our award winners on their much-deserved recognition.”

The 2023 Bayou Ambassador Awards Luncheon coincides with National Travel & Tourism Week, an annual celebration of the United States tourism industry.