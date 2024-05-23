Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Honors Tourism Partners at 2024 Bayou Ambassador Awards Luncheon

In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, on May 22 Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (LCBT) celebrated its valued tourism partners at the 2024 Bayou Ambassador Awards Luncheon, held at Rendezvous in Thibodaux.

From local businesses and organizations to hospitality establishments and attractions, the partners have continuously demonstrated their commitment to fostering the growth and development of tourism in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “National Travel and Tourism Week is a time for us to celebrate the strides we have made together as a destination and how we are collectively working toward continued growth for our local tourism economy. The power of tourism all begins with a visit, and that visit would not be possible without our many tourism partners who deliver personal and flavorful experiences all year long,” says Cody Gray, President and CEO of LCBT.

The following partners were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in 2023:

In addition to honoring the partners, the tourism office shared news about the recent groundbreaking of the new visitor center, the tourism wayfinding signage project, the opening of the new Holiday Inn Express in Thibodaux and a summary of the importance of the area’s visitor economy.

LCBT encourages residents and visitors to join in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week by supporting local tourism partners and experiencing everything that the region has to offer.