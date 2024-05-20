Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Breaks Ground on New Visitor’s Center

In 2021, Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana, ravaging much of Lafourche Parish. One of the architectural casualties was the parish’s visitor center, which was so damaged that it had to be torn down and removed after the storm. For the past two and a half years, the tourism office has been operating out of a modular unit in the former center’s parking lot.

Now – nearly three years later – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is thrilled to announce that ground has been broken for an all-new and permanent Visitor’s Center constructed in partnership with Lafourche Parish Government.

Located along Bayou Lafourche on the same lot as the former center (4484 LA-1 in Raceland), the new visitor center aims to enhance the overall tourism experience in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. This state-of-the-art facility will provide travelers with a wealth of information about local restaurants and attractions, Cajun culture, and special events. The 4,874-square foot building will offer new interactive exhibits and displays, traveler information, restrooms, and space for staff offices.

As a significant investment in the region’s tourism promotion program, the new center will play a key role in attracting more visitors to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and driving business to the area’s tourism partners. With its unique blend of Cajun heritage, rich history and breathtaking landscapes, the area attracts travelers from near and far. The center will provide a central hub where those visitors can access information, plan their trips with the assistance of knowledgeable staff, and begin their journey up and down the bayou.

Funding for the new building was provided by FEMA, insurance payouts, and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism with the support of Lafourche Parish Government. This project also wouldn’t be possible without architect Gros Flores Positerry, contractor Onshore Construction, and exhibit designer Cote Blanche Productions. Construction is estimated to be completed in one year.

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism invites everyone to stay tuned for updates on the progress of the visitor center via their social media.