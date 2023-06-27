Louisiana’s fishing disaster determination wins federal support

On June 26, 2023, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the agency supports Louisiana’s request that a fishing disaster be declared for portions of the state’s saltwater finfish, oyster, and shrimping industries due to revenue losses caused by the 2020 hurricanes.

The announcement, made in concert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is another step toward some federal financial assistance to Louisiana’s fishing community.

“The joint announcement from the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA means that a process will be set in place soon that will determine how much funding Louisiana will receive,” said Rob Shadoin, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“On behalf of LDWF, I am pleased that NOAA has agreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a fisheries disaster determination,” Shadoin said. “We will be working closely with NOAA once they decide on the disaster funding allocation level to put together a spending plan that can be used to the greatest benefit of those seafood industry members affected by the 2020 hurricanes.”

How much will be allocated will be determined by NOAA, which could take several months, Shadoin said. Then the process starts to help the seafood industry be more resilient to future disasters.

The funding recovers losses from 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

More information: https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/fishery-disaster-declarations-approved-in-louisiana-and-mississippi