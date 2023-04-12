LPSO Public Information Officer Attains International Professional Designation

Sheriff Craig Webre announced that a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office commander has attained the international professional designation of “Public Information Officer” (PIO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on April 4, 2023, to confer the designation to Captain Brennan Matherne who has served as PIO of the Sheriff’s Office since September 2011. He becomes one of only 23 certified PIOs worldwide and the first in the state of Louisiana.

Sheriff Webre stated, “It is gratifying to see that Captain Brennan Matherne’s high standards and numerous accomplishments as our PIO have been recognized and rewarded with this most prestigious worldwide honor! Brennan is the epitome of professionalism, competency and integrity on a personal and professional level. When I first met him as a young man working at KLRZ-FM many years ago, it was apparent that his work ethic and uncompromising standards would distinguish him among his peers. Hence, it comes as no surprise to me that his colleagues would find him worthy of such a high honor.”

The PIO designation program is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. Those being considered for designation undergo a comprehensive peer review. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.

Captain Matherne has served as PIO of LPSO since September 2011 and served at Lafourche Parish Government for six years prior. He has kept the public informed during numerous major hurricanes and significant events such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. He is a past president of the National Information Officers Association (2017-2018) and a past chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce (2022). He has taught numerous PIO courses and has taught media relations to all new police chiefs in the State of Louisiana for the past six years. He is also active in the community, coaching youth sports and volunteering with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit.

Achieving this designation demonstrates Captain Matherne’s commitment to his role in public service. “I am always thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my agency and my parish on a national level,” said Captain Matherne. “This designation now puts Lafourche Parish on a very exclusive international list of professional agencies. It is an incredible honor to help shine a spotlight on my home parish.”

Sheriff Webre added, “The citizens of Lafourche Parish are very fortunate to be the benefactors of a PIO of Captain Matherne’s caliber. This is especially true in today’s world of real-time information, misinformation and social media. Brennan is a highly regarded and essential member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administration, and I hope that our citizens will join me in congratulating him.”

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc., administers the designation program. The commission consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org/credentialing.