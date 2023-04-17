LSBDC to host entrepreneur workshop during Money Smart Week

Celebrated each April, Money Smart Week will be observed from April 15 to 21. In an effort to empower local entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC)and the Terrebonne Parish Library are hosting a Starting & Financing a Successful Business seminar. The seminar is free and aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to make better-informed business decisions around the key financial pillars of spending, borrowing and planning.

According to the LSBDC, the seminar will feature Jimmy Nguyen, Associate Director, and provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive overview of the steps to be taken to start a business, the essentials of business planning, and how to determine funding needs for the start-up.

Seminar topics include:

Items you want to know before starting a business

Preparing for business success

How to start your business

Financing options

Resources for your business

Registration can be completed online. The event will be held in the Terrebonne Parish Main Library Multimedia Room/DE Room on the 2nd floor.