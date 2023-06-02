LWCC Announces Safest 70 Award Winners

Workers’ comp provider LWCC is recognizing 70 Louisiana companies with its Safest 70 Award. Established in 2008, the award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s unwavering commitment to workplace safety. These are businesses and organizations that consistently go above and beyond safety expectations to exemplify leadership in improved working environments.
From employee fitness programs and medical screenings to online classes and safety incentives, these Louisiana companies are finding new ways to prioritize workplace safety and employee wellbeing.
“LWCC is Louisiana Loyal, catalyzing a movement to celebrate and elevate Louisiana,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC’s president and CEO. “Our Safest 70 Awards provide an excellent opportunity to put a spotlight on policyholders who are actively committed to creating a safer workplace for all. In addition to benefitting their own employees and stakeholders, these companies’ efforts serve to inspire other policyholders, businesses, and industries in Louisiana and beyond.”
This year’s recipients* are:
A-Port, LLC
Adapt Concepts Cooling and Heating
Advantage Medical Professionals
Allen Parish Ambulance Service District #1
American Industrial Plant Services, inc.
American Machinery Movers, Inc.
Arrow Aviation
Automated Production, LLC
The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC
Benton’s Equipment & Construction, Inc.
Boland Marine
Bossier Parish Police Jury
CW&W Contractors, Inc.
Chennault International Airport Authority
City of Gretna
Complex Chemical Co., Inc.
Controlled Maintenance Inc
Couvillion Group, LLC
Crosby Tugs, LLC
CTCO Benefits Services LLC
Daley Tower Service
Deep South Crane & Rigging LLC
Delta Coatings, Inc.
DeSoto Fire District #8
DSC Dredge LLC
EnviroResources, LLC
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Florida Marine, L.L.C.
FMT Shipyard & Repair, LLC
Greater Lafourche Port Commission
Gulf Land Structures, LLC
Hoss Industrial
Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.
Industrial Emergency Services, LLC
James Machine Works, LLC
Jeff Davis Parish School Board
Keystone Engineering Inc.
Legacy Construction LLC
Levingston Group, LLC
Linear Controls, Inc
LRC Wireless
Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC
Midsouth Railroad Service Co.
Patout Equipment Company, LLC
Peppers Unlimited of Louisiana
Pontchartrain Blue Crab, Inc.
Port Ship Service, Inc.
Recon Management Services Inc.
River City Metal & Machine, Inc.
River Rental Tools, Inc.
Stump Out, LLC
Roco Rescue
BBQ Guys
ShredHedz
Six C Fabrication, Inc
Southland Group LLC
Southside Machine Works, Inc.
Spartan Building Corporation
Specialty Application Services, Inc.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #4
St. Mary Community Action Agency
Start Corp
Sunbelt Contractors L.L.C.
Terrytown 5th District Volunteer Fire Department
Verret Shipyard, Inc.
Volunteers of America North Louisiana
West Baton Rouge Parish School Board
Windham Well Service LLC
Woods Tank, Inc.
Zealous Energy and Environmental Services
* List reflects winners who provided LWCC permission to share their name.
The Louisiana Loyal movement drives LWCC to celebrate the best of Louisiana, which includes policyholders championing safety in their workplaces through the Safest 70 Awards. LWCC invites everyone to help celebrate these winners, along with others, who are doing great work to cultivate a culture of safety within their workplaces. Free resources are available to assess and develop safety programming at www.lwcc.com/safetyservices.