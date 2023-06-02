LWCC Announces Safest 70 Award Winners

Workers’ comp provider LWCC is recognizing 70 Louisiana companies with its Safest 70 Award. Established in 2008, the award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s unwavering commitment to workplace safety. These are businesses and organizations that consistently go above and beyond safety expectations to exemplify leadership in improved working environments.

From employee fitness programs and medical screenings to online classes and safety incentives, these Louisiana companies are finding new ways to prioritize workplace safety and employee wellbeing.

“LWCC is Louisiana Loyal, catalyzing a movement to celebrate and elevate Louisiana,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC’s president and CEO. “Our Safest 70 Awards provide an excellent opportunity to put a spotlight on policyholders who are actively committed to creating a safer workplace for all. In addition to benefitting their own employees and stakeholders, these companies’ efforts serve to inspire other policyholders, businesses, and industries in Louisiana and beyond.”

This year’s recipients* are:

A-Port, LLC

Adapt Concepts Cooling and Heating

Advantage Medical Professionals

Allen Parish Ambulance Service District #1

American Industrial Plant Services, inc.

American Machinery Movers, Inc.

Arrow Aviation

Automated Production, LLC

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC

Benton’s Equipment & Construction, Inc.

Boland Marine

Bossier Parish Police Jury

CW&W Contractors, Inc.

Chennault International Airport Authority

City of Gretna

Complex Chemical Co., Inc.

Controlled Maintenance Inc

Couvillion Group, LLC

Crosby Tugs, LLC

CTCO Benefits Services LLC

Daley Tower Service

Deep South Crane & Rigging LLC

Delta Coatings, Inc.

DeSoto Fire District #8

DSC Dredge LLC

EnviroResources, LLC

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Florida Marine, L.L.C.

FMT Shipyard & Repair, LLC

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Gulf Land Structures, LLC

Hoss Industrial

Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.

Industrial Emergency Services, LLC

James Machine Works, LLC

Jeff Davis Parish School Board

Keystone Engineering Inc.

Legacy Construction LLC

Levingston Group, LLC

Linear Controls, Inc

LRC Wireless

Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC

Midsouth Railroad Service Co.

Patout Equipment Company, LLC

Peppers Unlimited of Louisiana

Pontchartrain Blue Crab, Inc.

Port Ship Service, Inc.

Recon Management Services Inc.

River City Metal & Machine, Inc.

River Rental Tools, Inc.

Stump Out, LLC

Roco Rescue

BBQ Guys

ShredHedz

Six C Fabrication, Inc

Southland Group LLC

Southside Machine Works, Inc.

Spartan Building Corporation

Specialty Application Services, Inc.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #4

St. Mary Community Action Agency

Start Corp

Sunbelt Contractors L.L.C.

Terrytown 5th District Volunteer Fire Department

Verret Shipyard, Inc.

Volunteers of America North Louisiana

West Baton Rouge Parish School Board

Windham Well Service LLC

Woods Tank, Inc.

Zealous Energy and Environmental Services

* List reflects winners who provided LWCC permission to share their name.

The Louisiana Loyal movement drives LWCC to celebrate the best of Louisiana, which includes policyholders championing safety in their workplaces through the Safest 70 Awards. LWCC invites everyone to help celebrate these winners, along with others, who are doing great work to cultivate a culture of safety within their workplaces. Free resources are available to assess and develop safety programming at www.lwcc.com/safetyservices.