LWCC Named to Ward’s 50 Top-Performing Insurance Companies

LWCC today announced it has been named to the Ward’s 50 group of top performing companies for the 18th time. LWCC was recognized as a top performer nationally, achieving superior performance and passing all safety and consistency screens over the analyzed five-year period of 2018 through 2022.

“LWCC’s purpose is to help Louisiana thrive. As a mutual insurance company and the largest workers’ comp carrier in Louisiana, we are committed to excellence in execution, from underwriting to compassionate care of injured workers,” said Kristin Wall, President and CEO of LWCC. “We are proud to once again be recognized by Ward’s as one of the top-performing insurance companies in the nation, celebrating our ability to better Louisiana one business and one worker at a time.”

Ward, a subsidiary of Aon, is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for the insurance industry, analyzing staff levels, compensation, business practices, and expenses for all areas of company operations. This research helps insurers measure results compared to peer groups, optimize performance, and improve profitability.

To develop the Ward’s 50® annual list, Aon analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and nearly 700 life-health insurance companies domiciled in the United States, identifying the top performers in each segment based on objective data and subjective quality measures. Each company must pass primary safety and consistency tests, including:

Surplus and premiums of at least $50 million for each of the five years analyzed

Net income in at least four of the last five years

Compound annual growth in premiums between -10 percent and 40 percent

LWCC is Louisiana Loyal. More than a tagline, it is a movement the organization launched and continues to lead to celebrate and elevate our home state. Since 1992, LWCC has focused on the unique needs of Louisiana businesses and has continued to not only provide workers’ comp coverage, but also additional benefits to policyholders such as dividends, safety consultants and resources, and specialized care for injured workers.

Click here for the full list of the 2023 Ward’s 50® honorees and to learn more about the Ward’s 50® certification methodology.

About LWCC

LWCC is a Champion of Louisiana business and proud to be headquartered in the state capital, Baton Rouge. As a model single-state, private mutual workers’ comp company, we promote safety, security, and stability in our state. LWCC is dedicated to excellence in execution from underwriting to life-long care of injured workers. We are proud to partner with our agents and together deliver outstanding service to policyholders and their workers. Our commitment is to be there for Louisiana. Always. Our mission is to help Louisiana thrive by bettering our state one business and one worker at a time. LWCC has been recognized by industry leading benchmarker, AON, and named to the Ward’s 50® group of top-performing insurance companies for achieving outstanding results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance. For more information on the corporation and its services, please visit www.lwcc.com.