Lynn’s Interiors to open new location at Southland Mall in Houma

Southland Mall is excited to welcome Lynn’s Interiors to their newly renovated 76,000 square foot location in Houma, LA, opening Spring of 2023. The store is undergoing a complete remodel both interior and exterior. Construction on the exterior will commence shortly. Lynn’s offers Home Furnishings, Appliances, Mattresses, Outdoor Cooking, Outdoor Furniture, Youth Furniture, Rugs, Lamps and Decorative Accessories, along with custom interior design services.

Lynn’s is honored to showcase South Louisiana’s Newest La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio with one of the largest selections in the area. South Louisiana’s largest bedding gallery featuring Tempurpedic, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns & Foster, and an exclusive Miranda Kerr Studio. Lynn’s was also chosen to showcase as the area’s exclusive Bassett Design Center Gallery, featuring a wide array of fully customizable dining, upholstery, and bedroom options.

Highlighting the huge selection of quality furniture are top brand names like Bernhardt, A.R.T., Universal, Bassett Club Level, Caracole, Craftmaster, Mayo, Hooker, Kincaid, Klaussner, Four Seasons and many more. In addition, we carry a full line of indoor and outdoor appliances from Speed Queen, Thermador, KitchenAid, Bosch, Whirlpool, Maytag, Frigidaire Pro, Scottsman, Amana, GE, GE Cafe, Verona, Lynx outdoor, Blaze outdoor kitchens, Traeger pellet grills, Primo Ceramic Grills and Smokers.