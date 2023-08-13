Major Herb Theriot celebrates half a century of service in Lafourche Parish

Recently at a Lafourche Parish Council meeting, Lafourche Parish president Archie Chaisson presented a Certificate of Recognition to Major Herb Theriot for his 50 years of volunteer service to the first responders and citizens of Lafourche Parish.

The Certificate of Recognition reads as follows:

Herb Theriot has spent a lifetime serving Lafourche Parish. As of July 23, 2023 it will be 50 years of service to be exact!

Mr. Theriot started out his first commission on July 23, 1973 with Sheriff Bobby Tardo. His services continued with Sheriff Duffy Breaux and Sheriff Craig Webre.

Throughout his career, Mr. Theriot has taught both student and instructor courses for the certifications of First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Emergency Vehicle Operators Courses (EVOC) for first responders.

Mr. Theriot has taught or supervised the teaching of First Aid/CPR/AED in every LPSO Regional Training Academy under Sherift Webre’s tenure thereby instructing thousands of law enforcement officers.

Mr. Theriot served on the LPSO Accident Review Board and the Response to Resistance Review Board. Promotions for Mr. Theriot include Captain in 2017 and Major in the LPSO Reserve Program in 2021.

Today, Major Theriot continues to serve Lafourche Parish residents by driving the entirety of the parish inspecting all AEDs utilized by LPSO in all of its facilities.

Congratulations to Major Herb Theriot for your achievements. Thank you for serving our community for half a century!