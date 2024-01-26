MakeSpace Unveils 200 Unit Self-Storage Expansion in the Heart of Thibodaux

MakeSpace Self Storage, a leading provider of innovative storage solutions, proudly announces the opening of its second location in Thibodaux, LA, at historic 1200 Canal Blvd. This new facility, formerly the Drexler Ford building, has been meticulously rehabilitated, breathing new life into the site.

With a commitment to providing convenient and secure storage options, MakeSpace is thrilled to introduce its unique blend of solutions at this new location. Offerings also include convenient Penske truck rentals. And with the addition of ParcelPlus Business Centers, which is coming soon, MakeSpace is adding a cutting-edge printing and shipping center to its service offerings.

“We are thrilled to bring MakeSpace, Penske, and ParcelPlus to Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux,” shared Emily Rini, Marketing Director, Premier Companies. “Our mission is to offer the community not just storage solutions but a holistic approach to convenience with the introduction of ParcelPlus Business Centers. We look forward to serving the residents and businesses of Thibodaux and continuing to be an integral part of this vibrant community.”

MakeSpace, a division of local Premier Companies, is deeply rooted in community values. Its Ridgefield Road location, opened in 2017, has serviced customers at the highest level for the past six years. To celebrate the grand opening of the 1200 Canal Blvd. location, MakeSpace will host a series of events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive discounts, giveaways, and more. The community is invited to join in the festivities and explore the enhanced offerings that MakeSpace, Penske, and ParcelPlus bring to Thibodaux.

The strategic location of MakeSpace at 1200 Canal Blvd. ensures easy access for residents and businesses alike, making it a convenient solution for all storage and shipping needs. The newly paved, surveilled, and well-lit area sits across the street from Thibodaux Police Headquarters. Units can be easily leased on-site within minutes, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of secure storage without the hassle. Additionally, online leasing is available at www.makespace-la.com, providing a user-friendly platform for convenient reservations.

The well-known and respected Penske rental company has been successfully operating at MakeSpace’s Ridgefield location since 2018 and has relocated to the new Canal Blvd. location. Renting from Penske has never been easier. Our award-winning Customer Service Representative, Tina Charpentier, is ready to help with all your MakeSpace and Penske needs.

MakeSpace is excited to introduce a partnership with ParcelPlus Business Centers, which will open in the coming weeks. ParcelPlus will be offering a comprehensive range of services to meet the community’s diverse needs. From convenient and reliable shipping to high-quality printing services, ParcelPlus is poised to become the go-to destination for all things print-and-ship and is set to open within the next few weeks.

MakeSpace Self Storage is a leading provider of innovative storage solutions committed to making storage simple, convenient, and accessible. With a focus on customer satisfaction and community engagement, MakeSpace continually strives to redefine the storage experience.