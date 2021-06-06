Marine safety company to invest $3.5 million to bring main logistics hub to Houma

“This investment brings a 10-acre four-building site back to commerce after six years,” said Matthew Rookard, Chief Executive Office of Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA). “We believe Alexander/Ryan’s investment sends a strong signal that Terrebonne is the still right place to serve the maritime industry.”

“ARMS has a strong history and leading position in serving the marine and offshore industry for more than 55 years, providing a wide range safety and protection products tied to what matters both on board and on shore,” said Mark Demmink, CEO of Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety which is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “We consider this move a significant step forward and are proud to be part of Terrebonne’s community.”

“This is a great day for Terrebonne Parish. I welcome Lalizas to Terrebonne Parish and want to thank them for investing and creating jobs here in Houma,” said Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove. “We will continue to look for ways to help grow our economy and create high-skilled jobs with great companies like Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety.”

TEDA has worked to help Lalizas’ team navigate local permitting requirements for the facility at 205 E. Woodlawn Ranch Road with Terrebonne Parish’s Planning and Zoning Department and position itself to yield financial benefits from State of Louisiana’s incentive programs. It will continue to support the company as it builds its workforce locally. Career opportunities will be listed at www.laworks.net.

Alexander/Ryan anticipates completing renovations and beginning operations in the last quarter of 2021.