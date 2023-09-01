Today, September 1, 2023, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center celebrates 52 years of serving our communities. To commemorate the occasion, a special Birthday Celebration campaign is underway to raise $52,000 honoring each year.

“Through the generosity of our donors and the expertise of our physicians and staff, we have grown to become our state’s leading cancer care organization, with 10 locations across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Through it all, we have remained 100 percent focused on cancer and will continue to provide our patients and their families with expert treatment close to home,” reads a statement from Mary Bird Perkins.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Mission Fund, which powers patient resources such as financial assistance, early detection and prevention, transportation assistance, nutritional guidance, clinical trials and more.

Visit Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center online to make a donation today. Choose your impact with the following options: