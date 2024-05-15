Morrison announces retirement of CFO and appointment of new CFO

Morrison Energy Group, LLC (Morrison), a leading energy service company for the oil and gas and renewable industries, announces the retirement of Mr. Leroy Guidry from his position as Chief Financial Officer after a distinguished twenty six-year career with the Company. Guidry will continue to serve on the Board of TOFCO, a Morrison joint venture.

Guidry joined Morrison in 1998 and, during his tenure as CFO, made significant contributions to the Company’s strategy, planning, and financial management.

Morrison has appointed Larry Willis, Jr., as its new CFO, effective immediately. Willis has over eighteen years of experience in financial management and planning, banking and capital markets, corporate strategy, and risk management.

Prior to joining Morrison, he served as the Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer at EnVen Energy Corporation for almost twelve years until the sale of the Company in 2023. He was an essential member of the EnVen management team that facilitated the Company’s growth and capital market transactions. Previous work experience also includes energy banking at Capital One Bank and public accounting at Ernst & Young.

“We are grateful for the dedication and contribution Leroy has made during his entire tenure at Morrison. His leadership was instrumental in Morrison’s growth, ” said Chet Morrison, Founder and CEO of Morrison. “At the same time, we warmly welcome Larry as our new CFO. He has a strong background in financial management and knowledge of capital markets within the oil and gas industry. We look forward to working with him as we continue to build our multi-divisional organization.”