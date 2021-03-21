Morrison Deepwater Riser Services VP named to ALMA Member Advisory Council

Morrison, a leading energy service company for the oil, gas and renewables industries, is pleased to announce that John DeBlieux, Vice President of Deepwater Riser Services, has been named by The American Equity Underwriters to the American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA) Member Advisory Council (“Council”). As a new council member, DeBlieux will serve on the Council voluntarily for a term of two years and will work diligently with other forward-thinking maritime industry professionals to better the industry.

Incepted in 2014, the Council is a group of industry professionals who provide insight into waterfront employers’ unique challenges. Working closely with AEU’s senior management team, they provide input on company innovations, recommend new products and services, and advise on industry-wide concerns affecting waterfront employers.

“We are extremely pleased to have John represent Morrison and Deepwater Riser Services on the ALMA Council,” stated Morrison CEO Chet Morrison. “John’s in-depth knowledge will give him a seat at the table to help make impactful decisions and advise on industry-wide concerns that will affect waterfront employers not just in the Gulf of Mexico, but in foreign trade zones as well.”

Deepwater Riser Services, a division of Morrison, provides comprehensive inspection, transportation, maintenance, repair, and storage services for marine drilling risers and equipment. To learn more about Deepwater Riser Services, please visit riserservices.com.

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) is an energy service company that delivers integrated infrastructure solutions to clients in the oil and gas and renewables industries. With more than 38 years of experience, worldwide facilities and a wide range of specialized resources, the company prides itself on providing creative alternatives and value-added solutions to every project, both onshore and offshore. The company adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety with uncompromising regard for the environment. For more information, visit: www.morrisonenergy.com.