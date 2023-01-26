Morrison Terrebonne celebrates 100th year in business in 2023

Houma-based lumber yard and hardware store Morrison Terrebonne is celebrating its centennial this year 2023.

Morrison Terrebonne has been a staple of the community for a century, with a very unique local origin. “Morrison Terrebonne actually started as two different companies before it became what it is today,” said company President Doug Gregory. “Morrison Home Center was founded in 1923, and just a few years later in 1937, another store Terrebonne Lumber opened up as a competing business. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s when big box hardware stores came to Houma that everything changed.”

Morrison Home Center and Terrebonne Lumber merged to become Morrison Terrebonne on March 1st, 1999. The original owners were Chester Morrison, Robert Vice, Burnell Landry, and Ray Voisin. “It was four years later in 2003 that we decided to purchase the company from the original owners,” said Gregory. “Greg Landry, David Vice, Keith Voisin and I had worked at Morrison Terrebonne for close to a hundred years combined. We were very invested in the company and excited to make the purchase.”

Morrison Terrebonne is stronger than ever in its 100th year, still providing the community with lumber, building materials, windows, doors, paint, and more, with a personal touch. “It is very rewarding leading a company with such local roots,” said Gregory. “We look forward to continuing to aid in the growth of Terrebonne and LaFourche Parishes and are excited to carry Morrison Terrebonne on for the next generation.”

For more information about Morrison Terrebonne, visit their website or call (985) 879-1597.





