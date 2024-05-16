Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle grants $153,000 to six local nonprofits

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana’s Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle is proud to announce its most successful year of grant funding since its inception six years ago. On Tuesday, May 14, the diocesan administrator, Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, joined the Catholic Foundation and its Women’s Giving Circle members at the Pastoral Center for a special check presentation. A total of $153,000 in grants was awarded to six local nonprofits, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to impact women, children, and families in our community.

The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle has continually grown in both impact and numbers over the years, and this year’s gifting amount reflects the dedication and commitment of its members. Through careful consideration and thoughtful evaluation, the following deserving nonprofits were selected to receive grants:

Bayou Community Foundation: $38,000

Catholic Charities – Individual & Family Assistance: $55,000

Catholic Charities Good Samaritan Food Bank of Raceland: $10,000

Lafourche Arc: $20,000

Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility (Cornerstone Intervention Program): $20,000

Moms of Hope of the Bayou Region: $10,000

These grants will enable these organizations to continue their vital work in our community, providing essential support and services to those in need. The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana’s Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle is proud to have the opportunity to contribute to their efforts and make a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.

“This year’s record-breaking year of grant funding is a testament to the incredible generosity and devoted faith of our giving circle members,” said Amy Ponson, Executive Director. “We are humbled and grateful for their unwavering support and dedication to our mission. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of women, children, and families in our community. Over the past six years our members have made a profound impact on our community nonprofits and we hope to continue to grow our support ensuring these nonprofits can thrive into the future.”