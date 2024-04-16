Neil’s Small Engine opens new Cut Off location in celebration of 45th Anniversary

Locally-owned outdoor supply shop Neil’s Small Engine has celebrated their 45th anniversary in a big way– by opening a brand new location down the bayou!

The third location of Neil’s Small Engine officially opened on April 5, 2024, and is located at 15578 Hwy 3235 in Cut Off. Neil’s Small Engine is also located in Houma and Thibodaux.

“We had a really large store in Larose, but then Hurricane Ida wiped it out completely. Since the storm, we have just been waiting and hoping for a good place to re-open that location,” explained owner and founder Neil Adams. “We finally purchased some space on Hwy 3235 to rebuild, which brings us to where we are today. It has been a rags to riches story, but all glory is to God and we are so happy to be where we are today.”

Neil’s Small Engine, Inc. began in April of 1979, and throughout the years they have grown to be a major dealer of lawn equipment, not only in South Louisiana but in all of the USA–sticking with major product lines including Ariens, Gravely, Scag, Echo, Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki, and Kohler. Neil’s Small Engine has been one of the top dealers for Gravely products every year since 2003, and their mission is to “Keep providing top notch service on the equipment we sell. Neil’s Small Engine can provide you with the latest and best in outdoor power products to make your outdoor living more enjoyable. Combine this wide array of selections with our friendly and knowledgeable staff, and we’re convinced Neil’s Small Engine will become your only stop for all of your outdoor power needs,” reads a statement on their website.

As the local business celebrates 45 years of helping the community with their outdoor work, be sure to stop by their locations in Cut Off (15578 Hwy 3235), Houma, (6622 W. Park Ave), or Thibodaux (800 St. Patrick St) and remember to shop local!

For more information, or to see their wide selection of products, please visit Neil’s Small Engine’s Facebook or website.