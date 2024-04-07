New Cardiovascular Horizons Conference celebrates 25 years

Bringing physicians from around the world together for a comprehensive review of cardiovascular medicine, the 25th annual New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) accredited conference will take place May 28-31 at The Roosevelt Hotel at 130 Roosevelt Way in New Orleans. New this year is a special 25th silver anniversary celebration for all on the Wednesday evening at the Orpheum Theater!

Each year, this conference unites medical professionals of all specialties with one common goal—to improve cardiovascular care and outcomes by sharing the latest treatments and therapies for cardiovascular diseases, the number one cause of death across the world. With conditions like peripheral artery disease and vein disease affecting more than 50 million Americans, education on late-breaking advancements and technology are necessary to improve the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions to reduce morbidity, mortality, cost and amputations. The conference fosters collaboration, innovation, and the collective sharing of knowledge to elevate patient care.

“New Cardiovascular Horizons provides an educational format on the latest in cardiovascular medicine and the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, not only for what’s happening in our country, but what’s happening around the world,” said Dr. Craig M. Walker, conference founder and interventional cardiologist, and founder of cardiology practice, Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “It is imperative for all disciplines of medicine to understand these complex conditions and how to treat them properly and effectively. We will also break down trending topics like vein disease, pulmonary embolism, and how diabetic medications are revolutionizing cardiovascular care.”

Attendees have the opportunity to earn over 20 continuing medical education units. The conference is appropriate for medical professionals of all levels, including not only physicians, but fellows, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, cath lab technicians, and healthcare administrators and more. Topics will cover cardiology, internal medicine, interventions, radiology, structural heart, podiatry, wound healing, business of medicine and much more. This is also a unique opportunity to connect with leading experts in the industry.

The conference will feature:

20+ continuing medical education/maintenance of certification units

1,500+ attendees from more than 30 U.S. states

20+ LIVE case broadcasts from around the world

175+ world-renowned faculty from 10+ countries

300+ expert presentations with late-breaking research

… All in a relaxed, enjoyable and welcoming atmosphere!

Specialty-specific sessions and tracks will include:

Family Practice

Fellows Course

Podiatry and Wound Care

Healthcare Professionals Forum

The Business of Cardiovascular Medicine

Vein Forum

Industry Exhibits

To register, see the agenda, or find accommodations, visit www.ncvh.org/2024.