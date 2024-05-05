Nicholls introduces Cybersecurity Program

The Louisiana Board of Regents announced the establishment of the Louisiana Cyber Academy (LCA), a collaborative initiative involving Nicholls State University, Bossier Parish Community College, Baton Rouge Community College, Grambling State University, LSU Shreveport, and Southern University at New Orleans. This groundbreaking initiative, supported by the Louisiana Board of Regents, aims to revolutionize cybersecurity education across the state.

Functioning as a centralized platform, the LCA will develop and administer a cybersecurity curriculum tailored to Louisiana’s needs, addressing the critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals. The academy is set to roll out six fully online courses leading to a Cybersecurity Fundamentals Certificate, meticulously aligned with the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.

In its inaugural year, the academy aims to enroll 50 students, with plans for wider accessibility across all public postsecondary institutions in Louisiana in subsequent years.

This initiative responds to a significant workforce deficit: despite producing 357 cybersecurity graduates in 2023, Louisiana still grappled with 4,500 unfilled cybersecurity job vacancies. The LCA endeavors to bridge this gap by integrating cybersecurity studies into existing degree programs across various fields such as business, criminal justice, and maritime studies.

The involvement of industry partners spanning regional labor markets is pivotal, ensuring that the curriculum remains forward-thinking and pertinent to current and future industry demands. Furthermore, faculty members from participating institutions will spearhead curriculum development and oversight through the newly established LCA Curriculum Leadership Workgroup.