Nicholls to host Bayou Business Summit 

The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy, on March 7, 2023. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors. The conclusion of this event will be lunch with a preview of the new Bayou Region Strategic Action Plan — a guide and path forward for SLEC and our region’s economic future.

The agenda for the Bayou Business Summit includes:

Check In / Coffee- 8:30 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.

An Update From our Senior State Delegation- 9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. Host: Archie Chaisson, Lafourche Parish President Senator Bret Allain Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue Representative Tanner Magee

Infrastructure Growth, Changes, and Future Plans- 9:45 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Host: Joni Tuck, Shell Chett Chiasson, Port Fourchon David Rabalais, Port of Terrebonne Mike Knobloch, Port of Morgan City

The Impact of Cyber Security on Business- 10:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. Host: Jason Bergeron, Stratify Mark Jaster, 418 Intelligence Corp Carl Hatfield, United States Coast Guard Henry Thomasson, United States Secret Service Darrell Miller, Louisiana State Police

Exploring Energy Opportunities – 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Host: Lori LeBlanc, ERM Brandon Maxwell, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Tommy Faucheux, LMOGA Otto Candies IV, Crowley Wind Services Laura Beauchamp, Entergy



Bayou Region Forward – 12:05 p.m – 1:00 p.m.

The conclusion of this event will be lunch with a preview of the new Bayou Region Strategic Action Plan — a guide and path forward for SLEC and our region’s economic future.

The summit will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nicholls State University Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase online until March 7, 2023.