Nicholls to host Bayou Business Summit 

The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy, on March 7, 2023. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors. The conclusion of this event will be lunch with a preview of the new Bayou Region Strategic Action Plan — a guide and path forward for SLEC and our region’s economic future.
The agenda for the Bayou Business Summit includes:
Bayou Region Forward – 12:05 p.m – 1:00 p.m.
The conclusion of this event will be lunch with a preview of the new Bayou Region Strategic Action Plan — a guide and path forward for SLEC and our region’s economic future.
The summit will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nicholls State University Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase online until March 7, 2023.