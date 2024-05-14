Nominations open for the 2024 Terrebonne’s Young Achievers Award

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites the community to nominate outstanding professionals for the 2024 Terrebonne’s Young Achievers Award!

The purpose of the Terrebonne’s Young Achievers Award is to “recognize young professionals in our community. The honorees, who must be under the age of 40, will be selected based on their outstanding career achievements, community service impact, and their future goals.” The nominee must be over the age of 21 and work within Terrebonne Parish. A panel of judges will evaluate and score each nominee in the following categories:

JUDGEMENT CATEGORIES

Reason for nomination

Professional career achievements

Community involvement

How he/she has influenced others to implement change within the community

The honorees will be recognized at the July Chamber General Membership Luncheon. Nominations must be submitted to the Chamber no later than Friday, May 24, 2024. Nomination forms may be found here. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook or website, or call (985) 876-5600.