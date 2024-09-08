Nominations open for the 2024 Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Awards

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is now accepting 2024 nominations from the public for awards to be presented a the annual banquet, to be held on January 16, 2025. The deadline to submit nominations is September 17, 2024.

The following categories are open for nominations:

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Recognizes an individual’s significant contributions to the business community, economic development of Thibodaux and the surrounding area, as well as the

contributions to improving the quality of life through works and deeds.

Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffmann Music’s Unsung Hero: The Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffman Music’s Unsung Hero award nominee need not be a musician, however, must be a lover of music, supporting all forms of musical arts and should principally promote music activities as a volunteer. Professional musicians will be considered should their volunteer involvement be of exceptional value. Preference will be given to those promoting instrumental music, however, all venues of music will be considered.

Teenager of the Year: The Teenager of the Year recognizes a high school senior attending Thibodaux High School or E.D. White Catholic High. The award recognizes enthusiastic community service, dedication and commitment to education, demonstration of school pride, leadership abilities and academically acceptable achievements. This award is funded by the Norman Swanner Foundation.

For more information or to submit a nomination form, please visit www.thibodauxchamber.com. if you have any questions, contact the Thibodaux Chamber Office at 985-446-1187.