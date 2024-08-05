Ochsner Bayou Region CFO earns national recognition

Ochsner Bayou Region Chief Financial Officer Erika Anderson has been named to the 2024 list of “Rural Hospital CFOs to Know” compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, one of the nation’s leading healthcare industry publications.

The CFOs highlighted on the list, which are chosen by Becker’s editorial team, are those who have proven “instrumental in ensuring the financial health of their organizations,” according to the publication. “These executives help bring cost effective, innovative, up-to-date and accessible healthcare to their communities.”

Anderson joined St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Louisiana, in 2010 as the accounting manager and was promoted to Bayou Region CFO in 2022. She is a member of the Bayou Region’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council and serves as a champion and mentor for Ochsner’s Women Empowering Women resource group.

Her community involvement includes serving as board finance chair for Girls on the Run Bayou Region, the local chapter of a national nonprofit that helps girls in third to eighth grade strengthen their social, emotional, physical and behavioral skills. Anderson is a member of Junior Auxiliary of Houma, a nonprofit that provides charitable services for the underserved community.

“This is a worthy honor for Erika. Her leadership and insight are respected in the Bayou Region and throughout the Ochsner organization,” says Fernis LeBlanc, Bayou Region CEO. “She has proven herself invaluable to our staff, but her service as a mentor and to her community is what truly distinguishes Erika.”