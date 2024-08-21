Ochsner helps Fletcher Community College expand academic program

With financial support from Ochsner Health, Fletcher Technical Community College opened a new, state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday, Aug. 20, expanding the college’s nursing and allied health programs. Located on the Fletcher campus, the nearly 11,000-square-foot facility includes classrooms and laboratories with the latest training equipment.

“This new facility is key to training the next generation of healthcare professionals in the Bayou Region. It provides opportunities for more people to enter the healthcare profession and helps Ochsner deliver on our commitment to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” says Fernis LeBlanc, CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region.

The partnership was announced in May 2021. Ochsner invested $1 million in the project. The new building more than triples the Fletcher nursing and allied health program’s enrollment capacity and more than doubles the size of its faculty. It also expand the college’s potential to offer new programs like radiologic technologist, certified medical assistant and medical laboratory assistant, among others.

For more information about Fletcher’s programs, please visit www.fletcher.edu.