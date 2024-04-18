Outstanding Dietitian of the Year award goes to Lafourche, Terrebonne AgCenter nutrition agent

By V. Todd Miller

The Louisiana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has named LSU AgCenter nutrition and community health agent Becky Gautreaux its 2024 Outstanding Dietitian of the Year.

Gautreaux, who has worked for the AgCenter for 11 years, works in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. She was nominated by the dietetic internship director at Nicholls State University, which proved to be an important factor in Gautreaux’s win.

“This year, one intern particularly admired my promotion and tenure document I submitted for full agent status,” she said. “Little did I know, she used that information to assist the director in the award submission.”

The eligibility criteria for the award includes being a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; active participation in the national, state or district association; being a registered dietitian or registered dietitian nutritionist; not previously being selected for the award; and demonstrating leadership in legislation, research, education and management in the association, community or employment.

Gautreaux credits professional leadership growth as one of the primary reasons she received the award. She said the most rewarding part of her job has been the impact from posting a hydration poster she adapted from West Virginia University across both parishes where she works. “I thrive on working with the community to improve its health status,” she said.

Gautreaux also holds the work she has done with interns close to her heart. She finds shepherding future nutritionists in working with their communities rewarding. “Every intern I work with gets a thorough overview of the LSU AgCenter,” she said. “Great work comes out of this organization and parish office.”

To Gautreaux, the Outstanding Dietitian of the Year award is the culmination of more than a decade of work in her community, and it is something that she cherishes. “This award is something I have always strived for,” she said. “I’ve seen numerous people win this award and thought that I want to be there one day.”