Overcoming Adversity: The Story of Fat Boy Phillies

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, the story of Fat Boy Phillies showcases Chef KJ Townsend’s journey of triumph over adversity and pursuing entrepreneurial dreams.

Townsend previously partnered with a local restaurant, Quizine Quarters, where they brought Houma unique dishes that were highly missed when the restaurant closed its doors. Townsend’s journey began with setbacks, including health challenges. After navigating through 27 surgeries and facing the daunting prospect of dialysis, a silver lining emerged in the form of a kidney transplant around Christmas. His unwavering perseverance and the support of devoted family members served as pillars of strength throughout this challenging chapter.

With his cousin standing by his side, the idea of Fat Boy Phillies was born. What started as a vision soon manifested into reality, as the flavorful and diverse menu of Fat Boy Phillies came to life. Starting as a food truck, the new venture features entrees such as the “OG” Phillie, bacon chicken ranch Phillie, and even a unique crawfish Phillie, along with other community favorites.

Fat Boy Phillies is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the Southland Mall, and the official launch is set to take place tomorrow. The anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the grand opening are palpable, as the team behind Fat Boy Phillies envisions the establishment becoming a beacon of vibrancy within the local mall.

With ambitious plans to revitalize the mall and introduce culinary innovation, Fat Boy Phillies aims to create an experience beyond traditional food offerings. As the community eagerly anticipates the grand opening, the story behind this endeavor stands as an inspiring reminder of the heights that can be reached through perseverance and unwavering ambition.

Join the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, July 12, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, in the Southland Mall (Old Chick-fil-A location) at 5953 W. Park Ave., Houma. Follow the restaurant on Facebook to keep up to date.