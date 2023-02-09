Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council

Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.

Paul Danos’ inclusion on this list is a testament to the company’s consistency as a safety leader; his father, BoardChairman Hank Danos, was also a recipient of the award in 2018. Under Paul Danos’ leadership, safety has continued to be a core value at Danos.

“When you do things for the right reasons – in alignment with your values and purpose – that shows up in every aspect of your work. At Danos, we’re passionate about keeping the great people who work here safe,” says Paul Danos.

The 2023 CEOs Who “Get It” have built an organizational safety strategy using four key components: risk reduction,performance measurement, safety management solutions, and leadership and employee engagement.

Of this years’ nominees, NSC president and CEO Lorraine Martin, says, “their impressive achievements have not only enhanced the safety of their workers, organizations and communities, but undoubtedly saved lives.”

Danos, a third-generation, family-owned and operated business headquartered in Gray, Louisiana, celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022. The company’s 2,300 employees serve nearly 150 customers across 20 states. Danos’ year-end TRIR for 2022 was .13 with over 7.7-million-man hours worked.

Read the interview with Paul Danos in the National Safety Council’s February 2023 issue of Safety+Health Magazine.