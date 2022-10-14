PHI & BP Extend Relationship with a New 10-Year Contract

PHI Aviation, a global leader in helicopter services, has extended its contract with bp to provide helicopter transportation services for bp’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September and is an amendment to the existing contract, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.

To complement the new contract, PHI and bp are also making a multi-million-dollar investment in PHI’s Houma base facilities and hangars that will deliver synergies for bp and increased efficiencies for other PHI customers over the next 25-plus years.

“This investment will help make critical enhancements to our Gulf of Mexico support facilities, a significant piece of our operational footprint,” said Jamie Hinch, COO of PHI Aviation – Americas. “We’re committed to the South Louisiana community and our employees in the area and are excited to continue working with bp.”

This marks the second 10-year contract for PHI since 2021, a historic milestone in the helicopter industry. PHI has provided helicopter services to bp for 40 years.

“We’re delighted to continue building on our longstanding relationship with bp,” said Keith Mullett, Managing Director – PHI Aviation. “This 10-year contract is not only a reflection of our mutually-beneficial relationship but another testament to PHI’s ability to provide enduring value for our customers.”

The new contract and construction project supports PHI’s growth and economic impact in the region as PHI transports more than 300,000 passengers in the Gulf of Mexico and more than 400,000 passengers around the world annually.