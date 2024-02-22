PHI Celebrates 75-Year Anniversary

LAFAYETTE, La. (February 21, 2024) – PHI, a leader in global helicopter services, is proud and honored to celebrate its 75-year anniversary in 2024.

Founded in Lafayette, La., in 1949, Petroleum Bell Helicopters—later to be renamed Petroleum Helicopters, Inc. and known today as PHI Group, Inc.—established itself as a leader in helicopter transportation for seismic crews exploring for oil and gas in the marshlands of South Louisiana. From three Bell 47 helicopters and seven employees, PHI has grown to become the gold standard in global helicopter solutions, supporting energy providers, hospitals and air medical organizations and more.

Today, PHI operates and maintains a state-of-the-art fleet of more than 200 helicopters and has over 2,500 employees with operations across the globe.

“PHI has pioneered many firsts over its 75-year history,” said Scott McCarty, CEO – PHI Group. “From being the launch customer for several different airframe types to logging over 12 million flight hours, PHI has a rich history of innovation and performance—one that we’re extremely proud to continue today.”

Over the last 75 years, the PHI brand has expanded to include PHI Aviation, its global energy services division; PHI Air Medical, its US-based air ambulance provider; Helipass, its end-to-end logistics solution; and PHI MRO Services, its maintenance, repair and overhaul division.

Longstanding employees continue to assist and support PHI in its efforts to grow, support customers and provide the highest standards of safety and operational integrity.

“Congratulations to the PHI team on this incredible accomplishment,” said McCarty. “Every employee—past, present and future—plays a pivotal role in shaping our story. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our people, our customers and partners and our entire PHI family and community throughout 2024.”

The company will continue to celebrate its anniversary with activities planned throughout 2024.

“On behalf of all PHI – thank you to all our customers, past and present, for your continued trust. Thank you to the communities in which we operate for welcoming us with open arms. And, of course, thank you to all past and present employees for making PHI what it is today.”

To learn more, visit phihelico.com.