Registration is open for the 5th Annual Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference

The Bayou Community Foundation invites area nonprofit professionals, board members and volunteers to join the 2023 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference Thursday, August 10 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., hosted by Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever.

With the theme, “Stronger Together,” the 5th annual conference focuses on collaboration and provides opportunities for participants to learn more about the work of other local nonprofits in our community and ways that we may work together to fill a need, deliver services or raise awareness in our community. From an exciting list of general session speakers and breakout presenters, attendees will also learn how to strengthen nonprofit administration, governance, fund development and communication efforts during this day-long conference.

The full day of learning and networking will include sessions that focus on the following:

Build a strong and sustainable nonprofit when the skies are blue

Cultivate a diverse and engaged governing board

Measure the hidden costs of fundraising events and more effectively manage your next one

Collaborate with other nonprofits to strengthen our work and better serve the community

Early bird registration is open through July 10, for a cost of $65 per person, regular registration is open after July 10, for a cost of $75 per person. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8. Breakfast and lunch included are included. Reserve your spot online.