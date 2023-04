Rhonda Lopez, RN, has won the latest Daisy Award. Lopez has been a nurse in the Terrebonne General Heath System Emergency Department since 1998! She is highly dedicated to her patients and career. “We are so fortunate to have her on our team,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General.

“I am astonished but honored to be recognized as a nurse of 30 years. My colleagues and I feel so gratified when a patient or family member recognizes us because we know we impact our lives,” said Lopez