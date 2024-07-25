Richard’s Kitchen Store Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates New Chapter

Mark your calendars for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Richard’s Kitchen Store on Thursday, August 8! This event marks the start of an exciting new chapter with new ownership and an updated showroom while celebrating the store’s continued legacy.

Richard’s was established in 1977 and has grown into Louisiana’s most prominent kitchen store. Ryan Richard has taken the reins and is a second-generation owner continuing to develop what his father, Henry Richard, set forward many years ago. “We have been working hard to build up our staff, morale, and employee retention, ” Vice-President of Sales and Purchasing Taylor Bergeron said. “We’re looking forward to our future and growth.”

While the store is known for the marine industry, restaurants, and commercial kitchens, Bergeron reminds us that it is open to the public and includes various residential items that people often fall in love with. Also, the store features an all-inclusive staff with a combined 150 years of kitchen experience, including two chefs and a culinary graduate.

The upcoming celebratory event is on Thursday, August 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, with the ribbon-cutting taking place at 4:30 PM. Bergeron encourages the community to come out. “This is a chance for people to see our newly remodeled showroom and all the things we have to offer,” she said. The event will also include food, drinks, and local entertainment.

The store has also found a way to support local food trucks with ‘Food Truck Fridays,’ which is nearly booked until the end of the year. From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, visitors can enjoy lunch from a local food truck in the store’s parking lot, located at 235 S Hollywood Road in Houma. This Friday, July 26, enjoy Bayouland Cooking. Follow Richard’s Kitchen Store on Facebook to keep up-to-date.