Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21.

Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.

“Throughout our state, small business owners and families face daily hardships. From dealing with rising costs of goods and services to trying to figure out how they’ll pay their mortgage — we need a state senator that will keep our values at the forefront and bring new ideas to Baton Rouge to alleviate these hardships,” said Robert Allain. “Our generation has to step up and fight for our future, our families, and our state.”

Visit www.RobertAllain.com to learn more about his campaign to fight for a better future for Louisiana.



About Robert Allain III

Robert graduated from Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business. After completing his degree, he returned to become a partner in the Allain family sugarcane farm, Adeline Planting Company. His agricultural experience deepened after he graduated from a two-year program through Louisiana State University’s Agriculture Leadership Development Program, where he studied local, national, and international agriculture and economics.

Robert’s entrepreneurial instincts and passion for coastal restoration and preservation led him to found Integrity Marine, a full-service dredge, debris removal, and demolition marine company. He currently serves as president.

In 2015, Robert graduated from Leadership St. Mary through the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. The following year, Robert was elected and currently serves as a member of the Republican State Central Committee in Senate District 21A, where he develops statewide coalitions between committee members to support candidates.

Robert is a common-sense conservative working to implement an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget. During the pandemic, Robert had to develop creative ideas for his businesses to navigate the tripling cost of inputs. He plans to bring this innovative problem-solving to Baton Rouge and establish outside-the-box solutions to do more with less.

Robert is a devoted Christian, husband, and father. He and his wife, Morgan, have two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Noelle, whom they are raising in their hometown of Franklin. They are parishioners at the Church of the Assumption.