Robert Meilan, RRT, named as Dual Director of Cardio-Respiratory and Radiology Services at Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System has named Robert Meilan, RRT, as the Dual Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care and Radiology Services. Meilan has been with Terrebonne General for 30 years, beginning his career as a patient transporter and then transitioning to a staff Respiratory Therapist. He served as the Cardio-Respiratory Care Shift Supervisor for many years until he was promoted to the Cardio-Respiratory Care Program Coordinator. In 2022, Meilan was named Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care. Meilan will oversee the daily operations, management, staff supervision, and support of Cardio-Respiratory and Radiology Services at Terrebonne General.

Meilan, a Houma native, earned his degree in Cardiopulmonary Sciences from Nicholls State University. He is a licensed Registered Respiratory Therapist and a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care and the National Board for Respiratory Care. Meilan is certified in Basic Life Support/CPR, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

“We are excited to promote Robert to this dual leadership position,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “He brings many years of knowledge and dedication to the role, which will be valuable for the future success of CRC and Radiology Services at Terrebonne General Health System.”

“I’m honored for the opportunity to expand my leadership role at Terrebonne General Health System,” says Robert Meilan. “As the Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care and Radiology, I am dedicated to upholding our commitment to excellence in patient care and driving innovation within both service lines. I look forward to working with our talented team to meet the evolving needs of our community.”