Rouses Markets Announces Grand Opening of New Houma Store, Honoring Its Rich History in Houma, and Offering a World-Class Shopping Experience and the Company’s first Drive-Thru

Mark your calendars. The much-anticipated grand opening of the new Rouses Market in Houma store located at 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd. is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 16th at 8am, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history. Store Director Grayling Kraemer and his dedicated team of 200 team members are hard at work putting the final touches on the 60,000-square-foot store.

The new store replaces the company’s “superstore,” which was built in 1989. Remarkably, this marks the fourth store at or near this very location. It was the site of the family’s first grocery store, Ciro’s, opened by Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. and Ciro di Marco in 1960.

“Ciro’s laid the foundation for our company today,” says Donny Rouse, CEO, 3rd generation. “It was a 7,000-square-foot store, with my grandfather, great uncle and only two other employees running the show. My father, Donald Rouse, joined the company when he was old enough, bagging groceries and rounding up carts out front.” In celebration of the site’s rich history, the new store has a vintage wall with photography and advertising from Ciro’s and the early Rouses Markets era.

Rouses Markets is celebrating 100 years of City Produce this year and the big green City Produce Truck will be on display in the store for the Grand Opening. “City Produce is the first company my family started after arriving in America from Sardinia,” notes Donny Rouse. “My great grandfather, J.P. Rouse, began shipping produce out of Thibodaux to markets in 1923.”

The most exciting highlight of the new store is undoubtedly the Houma da Chicken drive-thru, which takes convenience and customer satisfaction to a whole new level, allowing customers to pick up Rouses’ famous fried chicken without ever stepping foot in the store. Rouses fried chicken is double-battered, using a Rouse Family Recipe that goes back three generations. It’s made fresh throughout the day. “Everyone keeps asking me about the Drive-Thru,” said Donny Rouse, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding this unique feature. “You never know who will be working the drive-thru window during our grand opening.”

The store will also feature a deli department that proudly serves Boar’s Head products.

Additional store highlights include:

Sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more.

Fresh, convenient ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat options for individuals and families.

A full-service butcher shop with USDA Prime Angus Beef and USDA Choice Angus Beef, and a custom humidity- and temperature-controlled dry-aged beef locker that ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for at least 25 days, ensuring a true steakhouse experience

Full-service bakery with fresh popped popcorn and cotton candy

Full-service floral department

Post office

Designated curbside pickup area

Largest beer, wine and spirits selection in Houma; this is a Rouse Barrel House, which means it is a bourbon destination for bourbon lovers all over

Donny Rouse and his team look forward to welcoming customers on August 16th. A flag raising, check presentations to area charities, and ribbon cutting are scheduled for 8am. The first 100 customers will get a mystery gift card and free grocery items.

Rouses Markets has been voted the Best Grocery Store by the Houma Courier and Daily Comet year after year, showcasing the family’s commitment to providing exceptional service and quality products at the best price.

Rouses Markets is ranked one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. Since opening its first store in 1960, Rouses Markets has grown to operate 63 stores today across three states and more than 7,000 team members, and additional stores are under construction. Donny Rouse is the third generation to run the business started by his grandfather, Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. Rouses Markets is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints. It has been honored for making a lasting impact on the communities it serves, and supporting local food banks, charities, festivals and events.