Rouses Markets presents donations to seven area businesses, community partners

At their grand opening of the new store in Houma on Wednesday, Rouses Markets presented charitable donations to seven area businesses and community partners, including our public servants.

“We want to fit into the communities we are a part of, and one of the ways we can do that is through the support of local charities, local fire departments and others,” shared Donny Rouse.

Rouses Markets proudly presented checks for $500 each to Bayou Cane Fire Department, Houma Fire Department, Houma Police Department, Regional Military Museum, American Legion Post #32, Terrebonne Parish NAACP Branch and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Rouses Markets is ranked one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. Since opening its first store in 1960, Rouses Markets has grown to operate 63 stores today across three states and more than 7,000 team members, and additional stores are under construction. Donny Rouse is the third generation to run the business started by his grandfather, Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. Rouses Markets is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints. It has been honored for making a lasting impact on the communities it serves, and supporting local food banks, charities, festivals and events.