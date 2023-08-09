Ryan Page honored as 2023 Agent of the Year by Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana

The Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana announced its 2023 Award Winners during its 79th Annual Convention – “Live From Point Clear It’s PIA.” The ceremony was held July 23, 2023 at The Grand Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear, AL.

Ryan Page of Page & Sons Insurance Agency was selected as the 2023 Agent of the Year. Page was born and raised in Houma, Louisiana and is a fourth generation insurance agent. He is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design.

After graduating from college, he moved to New Orleans to start his career in advertising and marketing, and he worked his way up from head graphic designer with his employer that grew from one location to more than 450 franchises during his tenure. He later worked at the Gulf South’s largest advertising agency as a Senior Studio Designer.

In 2015, Page joined his family in the agency, and he quickly became involved with PIA. Page served as president of the Young Insurance Professionals (YIPs) in 2021. YIPs themed their conference that year “YIPs Gives Back” where the group, under Page’s leadership, focused on charitable giving. This philanthropic theme suits Page, as he has dedicated much of his collegiate and professional years spearheading charitable projects and events in South Louisiana.

In his spare time, Ryan continues to give back to this community by participating as an active Board member of the Coastal Conservation Association’s Bayou Chapter, a Board member of the Hache Grant Association and is a graduate of Leadership Terrebonne’s 2020 class where he further developed his skills in leadership, public service and volunteerism.

Page is the recipient of the 2020 Terrebonne Young Achiever Award. He was also named as a 2021 Bayou Region Influencer by Bayou Business Monthly magazine. Page recently joined PIA leaders in Washington DC, representing YIPs, in meeting with the congressional delegation. He carries on a respected family legacy with his continued contribution to his community, the insurance industry and to PIA of Louisiana.

About Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana

Since 1943, PIA of Louisiana has strived to serve and represent Louisiana insurance agents, to ensure a good business climate in this state and to protect consumer access to insurance products and services. PIA is the independent insurance agent’s voice in the legal and regulatory arenas, their source for industry information, legal advocacy, and center for continuing education, as well as the mediator with state agencies and companies, and a network of industry peers. More information can be found at www.piaoflouisiana.com