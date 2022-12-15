Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma

Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.

Since Salad Station initially launched its franchising opportunity in 2015, the brand has become increasingly popular expanding throughout the South. Its entrance into the Edinburg/McAllen, TX area will be the brand’s first major foray into the South Texas region. Salad Station also plans to continue its growth across Florida and Louisiana, with additional locations planned for 2023 through new franchise partnerships in Pensacola, FL; Houma, LA; and Monroe, LA.

“Throughout 2022, we have been identifying new opportunities to support our franchisees through lower costs and increasing revenue,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. “As we look to enter new supporting markets in 2023, our commitment to a low-cost restaurant model, increasing sales and supporting our franchisees is on full display with strong same store sales growth and cost reductions. This will help set us apart as the health-minded franchise of choice.”

Salad Station continues to adapt to inflation and remains dedicated to reducing the operating expenses experienced by its franchise partners. Throughout 2022, it has adapted its business model and witnessed an overall 7% reduction in its system-wide costs of goods. The brand’s initiative has also led to a reduction in paper use, driving down the operating expenses for its franchise partners by up to $1,000 per month.

Salad Station currently has a local location in Thibodaux at 1050 S. Acadia Road. They are open Monday-Saturday, from 10 am – 7:30 pm.